Overview

Dr. Jessica Grass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Grass works at Lakeside Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC and Denver, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.