Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD
Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Guinness works at
Dr. Guinness' Office Locations
Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 457-4827
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, takes time with you, friendly and helpful
About Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
