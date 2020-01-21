Overview of Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD

Dr. Jessica Guinness, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guinness works at Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.