Dr. Jessica Haffajee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haffajee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Haffajee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Haffajee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Center
Dr. Haffajee works at
Locations
-
1
Norwood Cardiovascular Services95 Chapel St Ste 2C, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-0009
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-7750Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haffajee?
My father has been treated by Dr. Haffajee for his numerous pre existing conditions. I've seen this doctor follow through in every way and provide the utmost care and practice for him. Every concern is discussed and her approach to healthcare is positive and above any standard that I've experienced. She is the best medical provider that I have seen.
About Dr. Jessica Haffajee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952406340
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffajee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffajee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haffajee works at
Dr. Haffajee has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haffajee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffajee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffajee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffajee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffajee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.