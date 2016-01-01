Overview

Dr. Jessica Hainsfurther, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Hainsfurther works at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic Association Park Cities in Dallas, TX with other offices in Nellis AFB, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.