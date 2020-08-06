See All Pediatricians in Oak Park, CA
Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD

Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oak Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Hochman works at Andrew Matthew and Associates in Oak Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hochman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Matthew and Associates
    358 KANAN RD, Oak Park, CA 91377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Abscess Incision and Drainage
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Dr Hochman is extremely knowledgeable and kind. Great bedside manner and so amazing with my kids. We always feel like we are in the best hands with her!
    Rachel Altschuler — Aug 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063673747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California
    Internship
    • UCLA|University Of California
    Medical Education
    • Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochman works at Andrew Matthew and Associates in Oak Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hochman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

