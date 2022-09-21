See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jessica Huard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Huard, MD

Dr. Jessica Huard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Rush Medical College.

Dr. Huard works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Huard's Office Locations

    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 596-3300
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 853-8050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Preeclampsia
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Preeclampsia

Treatment frequency



Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Huard delivered my baby after a very long induction. I was beginning to lose hope with the lack of progression and felt the midwife that was before her was leaving me hanging. The second dr. Huard walked in, she was practical and real, reassuring me that my baby was going to be born on her shift. She had the nurse do many exercises with me to get my baby to move her head down and when she came and checked my cervix after sometime she was able to break my water. This all seems very generic in the land of labor and delivery but dr. Huard was a magic unicorn. She made me feel safe and capable and was very supportive of future geriatric pregnancies. I feel safe in her hands and am forever grateful.
    About Dr. Jessica Huard, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1275888422
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Huard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huard has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

