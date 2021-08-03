Overview of Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD

Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Intravia works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.