Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Intravia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD
Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Intravia works at
Dr. Intravia's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (855) 662-3519Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at New Hyde Park410 Lakeville Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (855) 662-3519
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Intravia?
Completely fixed my arm and even cared to make the surgical scar minimal. Will fully and eloquently explain the medical issue and solution in a short amount of time. Her PA is also awesome and extremely efficacious. The most expedient, pleasant medical experience I've ever had.
About Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1548670755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Intravia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Intravia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Intravia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Intravia works at
Dr. Intravia has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Intravia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Intravia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intravia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Intravia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Intravia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.