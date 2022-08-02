Overview of Dr. Jessica Jacob, MD

Dr. Jessica Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.