See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD

Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jennings works at Tfhc # 30 - Fletcher Pharmacy in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Myrna Boneta, MD
Dr. Myrna Boneta, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
4.9 (99)
View Profile
Dr. Carolyn Marasco, MD
Dr. Carolyn Marasco, MD
4.8 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tfhc # 30 - Fletcher Pharmacy
    302 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-5305
  2. 2
    Tampa Family Health Center
    8108 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 712-1930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Liver Function Test
Sleep Apnea
Immunization Administration
Liver Function Test
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?

    Jul 05, 2017
    Dr. Jennings was extremely personable, respectful, and knowledgeable. She put me at ease with her rationale. I am grateful to have her care for my child.
    Heather in Tampa, FL — Jul 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jennings to family and friends

    Dr. Jennings' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jennings

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD.

    About Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023245982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jennings works at Tfhc # 30 - Fletcher Pharmacy in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jennings’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.