Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-9797
Sugarhouse Health Center1280 E Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 213-9797
University of Utah School of Medicine30 N 1900 E Rm 4R118, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. Great personality and lets you give all of your story without cutting in knowing that your history is the best way to get it!
About Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
