Dr. Jessica Kado, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kado, MD is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5885 S Main St, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 623-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I like the way she explained everything. Staff great and not rushed.
About Dr. Jessica Kado, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962663039
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kado has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kado.
Dr. Kado offers both online and phone scheduling options.