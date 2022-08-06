Overview of Dr. Jessica Kang, DO

Dr. Jessica Kang, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Kang works at Memorial Health University Physicians| Adult Primary Care - Waters Avenue in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.