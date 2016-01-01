Dr. Jessica Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Kang, MD
Dr. Jessica Kang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group645 N Michigan Ave Ste 440, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-3649
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Department of Ophthalmology259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
About Dr. Jessica Kang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1891184669
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.