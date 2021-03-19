Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD
Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
I’ve been seeing her for a few years. Great bedside manner and does a good job communicating while managing online computer portal. Responds to mychart messages and does telehealth appointments. She’s helped manage a few different health conditions and gives good referrals for specialists. Overall great doctor!
About Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932332731
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.