Dr. Jessica Kepchar, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Kepchar, DO

Dr. Jessica Kepchar, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kepchar works at Brooke Army Medical Center in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kepchar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-2367
  2. 2
    Ear Institute of Texas
    18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-4327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jessica Kepchar, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760644322
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
