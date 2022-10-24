See All General Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Jessica Keto, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jessica Keto, MD

Dr. Jessica Keto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Keto works at Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keto's Office Locations

    Saint Mary's Hospital
    250 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-6756
    245 State St SE Ste 228, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr Keto is the best ever. She listens to her patients and handles all their problems and concerns.
    Susan Longcore — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Keto, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1356569933
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keto works at Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Keto’s profile.

    Dr. Keto has seen patients for Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Keto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

