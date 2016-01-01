Dr. Jessica Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kimmel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gotham Gastroenterology Pllc50 Court St Ste 1102, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (646) 891-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimmel?
About Dr. Jessica Kimmel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144562331
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Dr. Kimmel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.