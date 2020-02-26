Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Knight, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jessica Knight, DPM
Dr. Jessica Knight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palatine, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
- 1 1200 W Algonquin Rd Bldg M, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 618-0121
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-7200
Internal Medicine2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 108, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (224) 404-6500
N C H Medical Group1941 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 618-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor!! Dr Knight is thoughtful, knowledgeable,and genuinely cares for her patients.After going to another Doctor, and suffering unbelievable pain ,Dr Knight immediately diagnosed my injury, and stopped the pain. I give her 10 Stars. If she doesn’t win Northwest Community Hospital Doctor of the Year it’s rigged!!
About Dr. Jessica Knight, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.