Dr. Jessica Korman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Korman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Korman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Korman works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
-
2
Capital Digestive Care - K Street2021 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korman?
I have been seeing Dr. J Korman for roughly three years. 100% professional with a responsive staff. Also, the technical interface at her practice works well regarding doctor-patient communications.
About Dr. Jessica Korman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1285860486
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korman works at
Dr. Korman has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korman speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Korman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.