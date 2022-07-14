Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Kramer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
NYU Langone East End Endocrinology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 14, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 288-7120
NYU Langone Medical Associates--Riverhead715 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 288-7120
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thoroughly satisfied. She was knowledgeable, personable, and quite pleasant. I feel confident being in her care for my type 2 diabetes, and I enthusiastically recommend her to anyone seeking competent, compassionate care.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275722563
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.