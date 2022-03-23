Dr. Jessica Krant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Krant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Krant, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D. and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. Krant works at
Locations
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York323 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 488-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After routine treatment in numerous practices over the years, this practice has emerged as the best! Dr. Jessica Krant is a caring, expert dermatologist who not only “looks at my skin” but analyzes my overall/global health, medications, and well being. She listens to my concerns in detail and has had numerous creative solutions that helped my quality of life.! In addition, Dr. Leonard Bernstein is a terrific dermatological surgeon. He’s performed several surgical procedures to remove sun damage…each procedure has gone well… painless, no complications, and quick healing. I always know I can count on him. The office is immaculate and the support staff excellent….I highly recommend these 2 physicians and this practice without hesitation.
About Dr. Jessica Krant, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275527582
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Krant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krant.
