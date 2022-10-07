See All Urologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD

Urology
4.4 (22)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD

Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kreshover works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kreshover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City
    233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-7666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr Kreshover is knowledgeable, intelligent, patient, kind and generous with her time. She listened carefully, looked at all my studies and helped to make sense of a complicated and rare finding. I feel grateful to have her on my team!!
    Gina Lisa Pulewitz — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346415916
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Boston U Boston Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreshover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreshover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreshover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreshover has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreshover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreshover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreshover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreshover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreshover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

