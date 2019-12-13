Overview

Dr. Jessica Lavalle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois School Of Dental Med.



Dr. Lavalle works at O Fallon Family Dental Care in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.