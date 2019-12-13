Dr. Jessica Lavalle, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Lavalle, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Lavalle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois School Of Dental Med.
Dr. Lavalle works at
Locations
O Fallon Family Dental Care105 Regency Park Ste 2, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 298-9543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, knowledge, and skill. She is patient and considerate with calm confidence. I recommend Dr. Lavalle to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jessica Lavalle, DMD
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1699905547
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois School Of Dental Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavalle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavalle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavalle works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavalle.
