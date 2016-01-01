Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD
Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1043306327
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.