Overview of Dr. Jessica Lim, MD

Dr. Jessica Lim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Lenox Hill, East 76th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.