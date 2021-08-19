See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Jessica Mann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Community Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Mann works at The Institute For Reproductive Medicine And Science in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Eatontown, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Institute For Reproductive Medicine And Science
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 330, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 264-6464
  2. 2
    Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey
    780 Route 37 W Ste 150, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 240-3000
  3. 3
    Eatontown
    234 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 487-3447
  4. 4
    Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey
    3131 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 895-1114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Community Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2021
    From our initial consultation until my last appointment before transitioning to an OB-GYN, Dr. Mann was supportive during our lengthy journey to get and stay pregnant. Dr. Mann listened to our concerns, answered our questions, and provided compassionate care throughout our time spent at her office. She understands each patient has a different path to pregnancy and is genuinely invested in getting to a successful outcome without sacrificing the health of the parents or baby. We frequently interacted with her staff (Denise, Dawn, Casey, Meghan, and Keri), who were there for us during our highest highs and lowest lows. We are so appreciative of the support system provided during one of the most challenging times of our lives. We would return to Dr. Mann again for future pregnancies and would recommend her to anyone in need of a caring, compassionate doctor who can help couples successfully navigate fertility issues.
    AS — Aug 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Mann, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Mann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790966208
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Dempsey Hospital-University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital and Nyu Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University, Honors College, Cum Laude
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

