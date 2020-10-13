Overview

Dr. Jessica Mazaitis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Mazaitis works at St. Charles Family Care in Bend, OR.