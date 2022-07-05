Overview of Dr. Jessica McCluskey, MD

Dr. Jessica McCluskey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. McCluskey works at Thomas Eye Group in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.