Dr. Jessica McCluskey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Thomas Eye Group5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1507
Thomas Eye Group2700 Highway 34 E Ste 300, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 892-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. McCluskey for a second opinion. I was so impressed that I came back after my other doctor moved out of town. While his practice was good, it always felt like an assembly line. With Dr. McCluskey I felt like she took the time and really saw me as more than another $2000 eye injection. Not that my other doctor did, but two visits with Dr. McCluskey and no injections either time vs. 10 visits with my old doctor and an injection on 8/10 times, it makes you wonder.
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Dr. McCluskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCluskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCluskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCluskey has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCluskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCluskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCluskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.