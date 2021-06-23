Overview

Dr. Jessica McCool, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. McCool works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.