Dr. Jessica Mees-Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Mees-Campbell, MD
Dr. Jessica Mees-Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Homicidal Ideation and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mees-Campbell's Office Locations
- 1 825 Fairfax Ave Ste 710, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is cut from a different cloth. I have bipolar 1, borderline personality disorder, and PTSD. This doctor will treat you with the upmost compassion and empathy. She truly burns the midnight oil and wants to change the world one patient at a time. I never trusted impatient facilities until I met her and her team of nurses.
About Dr. Jessica Mees-Campbell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, German
- 1649412628
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mees-Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mees-Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mees-Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mees-Campbell has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Homicidal Ideation and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mees-Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mees-Campbell speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mees-Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mees-Campbell.
