Overview of Dr. Jessica Meir, MD

Dr. Jessica Meir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Meir works at White Memorial Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syphilis Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.