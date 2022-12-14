Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM
Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Bend, WI.
Dr. Minder's Office Locations
West Bend Health Center1700 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (414) 377-5827
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The Dr was amazing!!!she was thorough. She looked at the notes fromThe specialist I had seen a coupleYears ago. She walked me through the MRI I had in 2018 and the X-ray ay I had today. I can not say enough about her!!!
About Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164861712
Dr. Minder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Minder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.