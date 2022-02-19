See All Psychiatrists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Jessica Nittler, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jessica Nittler, MD

Dr. Jessica Nittler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Nittler works at Brave Counseling and Psychiatry in Columbia, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nittler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brave Counseling and Psychiatry
    2100 Forum Blvd Ste C-2, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 447-7456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Didn't even end well at all with us, but fwiw, still giving her a four because she's exactly what most people want our of a private psychiatrist - she can throw a lot of pills at you if you ask for them and see what happens.
    DMH — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Nittler, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588623391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nittler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nittler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nittler works at Brave Counseling and Psychiatry in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nittler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nittler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nittler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nittler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nittler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

