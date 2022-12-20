Dr. Jessica Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Oliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Oliver, MD
Dr. Jessica Oliver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
Very good care from Dr. Oliver and her assistant. Just found my new eye doctor.
About Dr. Jessica Oliver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134105455
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- Mayo Clinic
- Atlanta Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliver speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
