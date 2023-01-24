Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Olsen, MD
Dr. Jessica Olsen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
Pain Intervention Associates LLC777 37th St Ste C103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (561) 352-7413
Mental Health Association in Indian River County Inc.820 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-9788
Florida Pain Management13825 US HIGHWAY 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-9998
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've used Resolute pain management facility, whose process was to bring you in to speak with an APRN and a week or two schedule you for the procedure. This is the only time you would see the doctor and this is while he was doing the procedure. Dr. Olsen is the opposite. You speak to her directly and get questions answered immediately. Her staff is dedicated to reducing your pain. I've suffered from back pain for 14 months.
About Dr. Jessica Olsen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.