Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD
Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD
Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano's Office Locations
1
Uc Irvine Department of Family Medicine101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7890Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Anaheim Hills Mental Health Clinic500 S Anaheim Hills Rd, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (650) 690-2362Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Shoreline Mental Health610 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 201, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 493-6799
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1558599779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Univ Of Ca
- University Of Southern California
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.