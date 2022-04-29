Dr. Sugajara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paola Sugajara, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paola Sugajara, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Sugajara works at
Locations
1
RenovaSmiles - Falls Church3701 S George Mason Dr Unit C7N, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 884-0188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
2
Renova Smiles - Arlington2719 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 884-0185
3
RenovaSmiles - Manassas9380 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 884-0191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
4
RenovaSmiles - Woodbridge14007 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 884-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sugajara is the best dentist I have ever had. She takes the time to explain what she is going to do and why. She is fast and accurate and double checks everything she does to make sure nothing is left unfinished. She treats all patients with respect and makes them feel very comfortable. She makes sure the work she does is truly needed and explains why you don't need to have something fixed even though she could do it to drive up the cost of care. A true professional in all respects. You can't go wrong with Dr. Sugajara!
About Dr. Paola Sugajara, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1538392162
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugajara accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sugajara using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sugajara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugajara works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugajara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugajara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugajara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugajara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.