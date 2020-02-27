See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in New York, NY
Dr. Jessica Pena, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Pena, MD

Obesity Medicine
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Pena, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Pena works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4278
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?

    Feb 27, 2020
    Excellent doctor! Caring and trustful, you wish every physician to be like her! Her staff (front desk, nurses, secretary) is well trained and very helpful. I'm so happy I found Dr. Pena about 3 yrs. ago that I took other members of my family to see her
    Lumi — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Pena, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Pena, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pena to family and friends

    Dr. Pena's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pena

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Pena, MD.

    About Dr. Jessica Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336196435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pena’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessica Pena, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.