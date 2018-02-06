Overview

Dr. Jessica Pennington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berea, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Berea, Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Pennington works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.