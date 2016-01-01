Overview of Dr. Jessica Pescatore, DO

Dr. Jessica Pescatore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Pescatore works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.