Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO
Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.
Dr. Poteet works at
Dr. Poteet's Office Locations
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hutchison Clinic Rural Health Ctr Lab2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 694-4194Tuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 8:00pm
Hutchinson Clinic-rural Health 11001100 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS 67501 Directions (620) 669-6690Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Bailey Medical Center10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8000
Utica Park Clinic10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 200, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Poteet for gender affirming care. My first visit I had no idea what to expect but within the first few minutes of meeting her I knew she was cool. Respectful, knowledgeable, very good at explaining different options. She asked up front meeting me what name and pronouns I preferred and she and her staff have always stuck to that 100%, even before I changed my name legally.
About Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City, Ok
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Central Oklahoma
