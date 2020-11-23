Dr. Jessica Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Powers, MD
Dr. Jessica Powers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
NorthBay Cancer Center1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
I found Dr. Powers very helpful to me during a very scary time. 100 percent would recommened her.
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
