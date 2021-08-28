Dr. Prowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Prowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Prowell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Prowell works at
Locations
Athens Psychological Services LLC1090 Founders Blvd Ste B, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-8697
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prowell genuinely cares about her patients. I’ve been seeing her four about five years and she will do everything in her power to get the correct treatment for you. I’ve never met a psychiatrist like her before. She is absolutely amazing.
About Dr. Jessica Prowell, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1588984322
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prowell.
