Dr. Jessica Rausch-Medina, MD
Dr. Jessica Rausch-Medina, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 10014 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 222, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 931-7022
Jessica G. Rausch-medina M.d.14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 290, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Rausch for around twenty years. She has always been very helpful, warm and excellent in dealing with my issues. At one point she might have saved my life.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Hahnemann U
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
