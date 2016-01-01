Dr. Ravikoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Ravikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Ravikoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Surgical Specialties45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English
- 1992932453
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ravikoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravikoff has seen patients for Enteritis, Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravikoff.
