Overview of Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD

Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Rayhanabad works at Vascular General Surgery Associates in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.