Overview of Dr. Jessica Rexach, MD

Dr. Jessica Rexach, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Rexach works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.