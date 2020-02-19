Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Rogers, DO
Overview of Dr. Jessica Rogers, DO
Dr. Jessica Rogers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC6811 Palisades Park Ct Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 533-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
If I had to pick my all time favorite Doctor on the entire planet, Dr. Jessica would be at the very top of my list. She went well beyond the call of duty where my health care and peace of mind was at stake. I had many many visits during the course of a month and she answered every one of my concerns without a moment of hesitation. I will always be grateful to her.
About Dr. Jessica Rogers, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023243698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.