Dr. Jessica Rose, DO
Dr. Jessica Rose, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Jason R Bailey, MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 101, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3503Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rose did a graft in order to make me a flap for my ankle following a car accident that had some damage to the calcaneus. The graft site and the flap as well look amazing after healing. She has excellent bed side manners. I highly recommend her
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982833075
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
