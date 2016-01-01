Dr. Jessica Rosenkvist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenkvist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Rosenkvist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Rosenkvist, MD
Dr. Jessica Rosenkvist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Rosenkvist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenkvist's Office Locations
-
1
Goodrich Pharmacy Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 236-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenkvist?
About Dr. Jessica Rosenkvist, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881943223
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenkvist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenkvist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenkvist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenkvist works at
Dr. Rosenkvist has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenkvist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenkvist. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenkvist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenkvist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenkvist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.